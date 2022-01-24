South Tyneside waste collection: How to book a bulky waste collection and how much it costs

If you’ve taken all you can to the tip and now need to book a bulky waste collection, we have the information you need.

Got something that’s too big or heavy for your bin? Here are further details about the service offered by South Tyneside Council, and how you book it.

This service is for households only, not businesses.

How much is it?

The charge for the service is £26.50 for up to eight items.

What sort of items are applicable?

Bulky waste collections are usually available for items which are too big or heavy for your usual waste collection, or cannot be taken to the tip.

Examples include beds, wardrobes, sofas, white goods and other electricals such as CD players and computer equipment.

When do collections take place?

South Tyneside Council will collect items between 7.30am and 5pm, with residents asked to place their items outside on collection day for 7.30am.

Items must be stored safely and securely, and the local authority asks that items are not put out too much before 7.30am.

Place the items waiting for collection on your property where you normally put your waste bins.

For more information and to book your slot, visit the council’s website here.

