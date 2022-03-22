And what better way is there to welcome in the (slightly) warmer weather than with a trip to one of South Tyneside’s many wonderful green spaces.

We may not be seeing glorious sunshine or balmy temperatures just yet, but ice cream and sunglasses weather is right around the corner.

So, where will you be going with the family to soak up some vitamin D and enjoy the fresh air?

We asked the Gazette readers to shout out their favourite green spaces and parks across the borough. Here are some of your favourites.

Bedeswell Park and Campbell Park, Jarrow: A good choice if you want to enjoy a walk and learn some history at the same time with a visit to St. Bede's Well.

Cleadon Hills: The panoramic views when you get up to the windmill are well worth the steps you’ll put in!

Monkton Dene Park, Jarrow: A great choice if the little ones fancy a trip to the play park while you're out and about.

North Marine Park: The park was developed from the 1870s into the early 20th Century, alongside Bents and South Marine Parks. And it remains a favourite with many of you!

Primrose Nature Reserve, Jarrow: Immerse yourself in the local wildlife and explore the wetlands as you follow the River Don footpath.

Souter Lighthouse and The Leas: A beacon of history – you can’t beat a National Trust day out. The spectacular scenery is really something special.

South Marine Park: The park, designed by Matthew Hall, has a special place in the hearts of families across the borough.

Springwell Park, Jarrow: Another historical spot, as visitors to the park can take a moment to remember the Jarrow Crusaders, who stopped in the park on the first day of the march to London.

West Park, Jarrow: West Park was donated to the people of Jarrow by Sir Walter and Lady Northbourne James in 1876. Is it one of your favourites?

Whitburn Point: Eyes peeled for the birds! The nature reserve is managed by the National Trust and is also home to the Whitburn Observatory.

