The best rated parks and open spaces in South Tyneside according to Google reviews for Love Parks Week

The warm weather is nearly here and there are plenty of places to enjoy it across the region.
Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 26th Apr 2023, 12:14 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 13:57 BST

Summer is here and, although this can mean dog beach bans for some people wanting to soak up the sun over the warmest months of the year, many will just be hoping the current bad conditions pass so we can all enjoy the warmer weather.

So whether you are excited to simply enjoy the warm weather, get some exercise or find new places to walk your four legged friends, these are the best parks and open spaces across South Tyneside according to Google reviews for Love Parks week, which runs from Friday, July 28 until Sunday, August 6.

Hebburn Quarry Nature Reserve has a 4.7 rating from 9 reviews.

1. Hebburn Quarry Nature Reserve

Hebburn Quarry Nature Reserve has a 4.7 rating from 9 reviews. Photo: Google

Marsden Old Hall Quarry Local Nature Reserve on Lizard Lane near Marsden has a 4.7 rating from 7 Google reviews.

2. Marsden Old Hall Quarry Local Nature Reserve

Marsden Old Hall Quarry Local Nature Reserve on Lizard Lane near Marsden has a 4.7 rating from 7 Google reviews. Photo: Google

South Shields' South Marine Park has a 4.6 rating from 2,570 reviews.

3. South Marine Park

South Shields' South Marine Park has a 4.6 rating from 2,570 reviews. Photo: Stu Norton

Staying in South Shields, Bents Park has a 4.6 rating from 708 reviews.

4. Bents Park

Staying in South Shields, Bents Park has a 4.6 rating from 708 reviews. Photo: Stu Norton

