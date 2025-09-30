The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) has issued a set of Stewardship Expectations for carbon storage companies in the North Sea

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The authority has issued a set of Stewardship Expectations to support businesses in the industry.

The expectations are thought to be a clear statement of dos and don’ts will help the new industry to grow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) has issued a set of Stewardship Expectations for carbon storage companies in the North Sea | North Sea Transition Authority

Carbon storage refers to capturing carbon dioxide from sources such as the burning of fossil fuels and preventing it from entering the atmosphere, either by storing it in geological formations deep underground.

This is thought to be key in tackling global warming.

The five areas covered by the Expectations are: Risk assessment, appraisal and sub-surface characterisation, data acquisition and use for appraisal and monitoring, technology development and deployment as well as expected stakeholder engagement.

Alistair Macfarlane, NSTA Head of UK Carbon Transportation and Storage, said: “The carbon storage industry is a vital part of the drive towards the UK meeting net zero by 2050, and today’s announcement follows the NSTA’s award of four carbon storage permits for the Teesside-based NEP project and Hynet in Liverpool Bay projects, respectively.

“These Expectations will help this industry grow and prosper, providing a boost to the economy and high-skilled jobs, as it supports the energy transition.”