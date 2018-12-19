This is when your bin will be collected in South Tyneside over Christmas and New Year

Families in South Tyneside are being advised to check their bin collection days over the festive period.

South Tyneside Council has confirmed that normal waste collection days will change over Christmas and New Year due to bank and public holidays.

Collections will return to normal on Monday, January 7 - but make sure you have your changed date in the diary so you don't miss it.

Here is a full list of the altered collection schedule (normal collection day/revised collection day):

Tuesday, December 25 will become Thursday, December 27

Wednesday, December 26 will become Friday, December 28

Thursday, December 27 will become Saturday, December 29

Friday, December 28 will become Sunday, December 30

Tuesday, January 1 will become Wednesday, January 2

Wednesday, January 2 will become Thursday, January 3

Thursday, January 3 will become Friday, January 4

Friday, January 4 will become Saturday, January 5

Residents are also being reminded that the Recycling Village at Middlefields will be open daily, except on Christmas Day.

The facility will also have extended opening times from December 22 until January 6, from 8am to 6pm. Normal opening times will resume on January 7.