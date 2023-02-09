Visitors warned away from Jarrow flock of swans amid accident concerns

Grouping together in a winter flock is normal behaviour for swans, particularly where they are close to vegetation and water to meet their food and shelter needs.

However, public feeding can encourage swans to stay in that location and gather in larger numbers than would naturally occur.

The Council’s Countryside Team is appealing to those who visit the River Don conservation area, via Slake Road, not to feed the large group of swans currently congregating on the riverbank to avoid drawing them away from the site, on to the road and into the carpark.

Councillor Margaret Meling, Lead Member for Economic Growth, Skills and Climate Change, said: “The swans are just doing what they do at this time of year, gathering in large groups at a place with sufficient food sources to see them through the winter.

“However, the swans in the River Don area are associating people and vehicles with food. This is drawing them away from the riverside and on to the road, which is well used by local residents, and putting the swans at risk of being injured or worse by vehicles.

“Please rest assured that the swans are getting plenty of food from the river area therefore supplementary feeding is not necessary.

“We would ask people not to feed the swans. Supporting them to find their natural food is better for their health and their own safety. We thank people for their cooperation.”

Preventing birds from gathering in a larger group than usual will also help to reduce the risk of transmission of avian flu.

Signage is being put up in the area to highlight the presence of wildfowl on the road and to discourage public feeding.

