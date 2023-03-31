News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Donald Trump indicted: What is it and will he go to jail?
1 hour ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
1 hour ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
2 hours ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
3 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together
3 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday

Volunteer call for park 'spring clean'

A park in South Tyneside is set to get a ‘spring clean’ on Sunday as part of a nationwide campaign to help get Britain Tidy.

By Tom Patterson
Published 31st Mar 2023, 13:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 13:39 BST
Caroline Hall.
Caroline Hall.
Caroline Hall.

Members of Primrose Park Alliance will be in Valley View Park, Jarrow, with the aim of sprucing up the area for visitors.

They are also hoping as many people as possible turn out help as they make their way through the park - picking up discarded litter.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The clean-up will take place between 2pm and 4pm and anyone wishing to take part – and become #litterheroes – are being asked to meet at the park’s pavilion ahead of the event.

The event has been organised by Caroline Hall, one of the founders of Primrose Park Alliance and also one of 200 Keep Britain Tidy #litterheroes ambassadors.

Most Popular

She said: “It’s great for families and local residents to get involved in events like this. It’s a way for families and the community to come together, and get involved in doing something good for the area where they live.”

The litter pick is part of the Great British Spring Clean which sees volunteers head out into community spaces to clear away rubbish, helping to make areas more inviting.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

All equipment will be provided but those taking part are asked to bring their own gloves and wear suitable footwear.

The campaign, now in its eighth year, encourages people to pledge to pick up at least one bag of litter from their area throughout the campaign.

*For information on the litter pick or Primrose Park Alliance, join their group on Facebook.

South TynesideKeep Britain TidyFacebook