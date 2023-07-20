The ageing metal pipework is now being replaced by new, more durable plastic pipes, to ensure a safe and reliable supply of gas to customers now while getting the network ready to transport alternative greener fuels in the future.

The work will start on Monday, 24 July and is expected to last for 12 weeks. It has been planned in collaboration with South Tyneside Council.

So that engineers can carry out the work safely and efficiently, and to protect the public, some traffic management measures will be put in place.

To protect our teams and members of the public, a rolling traffic light system will be introduced that will follow the works as they progress on Boldon Lane. Signs will be displayed for motorists.

Boldon Lane

While the majority of the work will be carried out in the street, engineers will need to access some customer properties to complete the project and ensure the continued safe and reliable supply of gas.

James Knox, Business Operations Lead for Northern Gas Networks, said: “We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these essential works. However, it is vital we complete them in order to continue to maintain a safe and reliable gas supply to the residents of South Shields.

“We want to assure residents and road users that we will be working hard to complete this essential scheme as safely and as quickly as possible.”

For further information about the work please contact NGN’s Customer Care Team on 0800 040 7766 or email: [email protected].

