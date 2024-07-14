Euro 2024 final: These South Tyneside dogs are all supporting England against Spain

As England prepare to face Spain in the final of Euro 2024, pets across South Tyneside have been getting into the football spirit.

Kick off might not be until 8pm, but these four-legged friends are all ready ahead of time to cheer on England to victory.

The match will be England’s second successive Euro final under Gareth Southgate - with the team hoping for an upturn in fortunes after losing out to Italy on penalties in 2021.