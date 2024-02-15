Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Europe’s biggest scare convention is heading to the North East after joining forces with the region's own scream park.

Award-winning North East scare attraction Psycho Path, which is located at Lintz Hall Farm in County Durham has now been chosen to host a prestigious convention.

ScareCON is the only convention in Europe dedicated to the scare attraction and horror industry, and voted North East’s Psycho Path the best scream park in the country.

Now, the two will join forces as Psycho Path will host the very first ScareCON to take place in the North East.

The event which has previously been held at the likes of Thorpe Park and Alton Towers will head to the North East this summer, taking place on Wednesday, June 5.

The convention will welcome individuals from all sectors of the horror industry as well as plenty of fans. There will be the opportunity to visit Psycho Path’s scare experience, attend talks and explore a range of vendors.

ScareCON will end with a Scare Ball, which includes a live award ceremony, a surprise act and an afterparty.

Christiano Crawford, Director of Psycho Path said: “This is an incredibly exciting event to be welcoming to the North as well as on a personal level for us at Psycho Path - it’s a real feather in our cap to be honoured by asking to be hosting ScareCon on our continually growing site.

“We have some terrifyingly good plans for 2024, this is just the beginning of what we hope will be a bigger and better year yet again.”