Every free event for kids this summer holidays at South Shields' Arbeia

South Shields’ Roman Fort, Arbeia, is set to run a whole host of free events for kids this summer holidays.

Finding things to do with the kids while they’re off school for six weeks can be tough, but the fort is set to play host to a packed programme of free family fun events, from craft activities and demonstrations to re-enactments and living history displays set in the spectacular surroundings of the ancient fort site and against the backdrop of the magnificent reconstructed West Gate.

Roman museum Arbeia have announced their summer schedule. | Colin Davison Photography

What’s on?

Every Wednesday during the school holidays, families can take part in creative Crafty Roman activities inspired by the Museum’s collections and the current exhibition Flora.

Guided by the Museum Learning team, there’s a different activity every week, from going on a nature hunt to decorating a Roman altar and making wildflower seed bombs. Activities take place between 11am and 12.30pm and 1-3pm. There’s no need to book, just drop in.

Also on Wednesdays, visitors can take a free guided tour of the fort site led by an expert guide. The tours are free, but advance booking through the website is advised.

The First Cohort of Tungrians from the early second century will be on site for the whole weekend of 27 and 28 July with a living history display of food and cooking, a medical kit, arms and armour and a portrayal of everyday life on Hadrian’s Wall.

Regular favourites Marley the Roman Pony and Victor the Veteran return to Arbeia on 3 August.

Young visitors will be able to groom and lead this adorable mini-pony and Victor will be demonstrating how to make Roman bread. Join artist Shaney Barton on 10 August for a workshop making Roman-inspired garland crowns. Places cost £8 per person and can be booked through the website.

Frances the Mule first came to the Fort site last summer and is appearing at Arbeia again this year on 17 August. This time, she’ll be bringing along wooden Roman toys for the delight of our younger visitors.

Inside the Museum, visitors will be able to learn about the everyday use of plants and flowers in the exhibition

Flora: Plants in Roman Life. The Romans not only used plants for food, medicine, and dyeing, but also in religious ceremonies and as decoration.

Visitors will also be able to see two of Arbeia’s most significant artefacts, the Regina tombstone and the iron ring-mail. Regina, originally from south-east England, had been a slave, but Barates, who came from Palmyra in Syria, freed and then married her. When she died, aged 30, he had this expensive tombstone made for her. The iron ring-mail is a complete Roman chain-mail shirt made up of over 50,000 links and unusually well-preserved. Both these items have recently returned to Arbeia after being on display at the British Museum in their blockbuster exhibition Legion: Life in the Roman Army.

‘Something to offer everyone’

Geoff Woodward, Museum Manager, said: “This summer, Arbeia is offering another varied and exciting programme of events, including

family craft sessions, re-enactment and guided tours. This World Heritage Site, close to the seafront and set in the heart of the community, really has something to offer everyone.”

About Arbeia

Standing above the entrance to the River Tyne, Arbeia, South Shields' Roman Fort, guarded the main sea route to Hadrian's Wall.

A key garrison and home to 600 Roman troops, it was the military supply base to other forts along the Wall and is an important part of the history of Roman Britain.

It is also a UNESCO World Heritage site with the finest full-scale Roman reconstructions in the country displaying some of the most significant finds from that time. Step into the fort and immerse yourself in the world of the Romans right in the heart of South Shields.

Explore inside the full-scale reconstructed Roman buildings including the West Gate, Commanding Officer's house and a soldier's barrack block, and see one of the finest collections of finds from Roman Britain all found in and around Arbeia.