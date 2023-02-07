Every Little Mix album ranked from best to worst

Cast your mind back to December 2011, when brand-new girl group Little Mix won the eight series of The X Factor, making them the first ever group to win the competition.

Little did Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jesy Nelson know that they were about to embark on an incredibly successful journey, and that over ten years later they would be regarded as one of the most successful girl groups to come out of the UK.

Little Mix went on to 56 awards, including three BRITs for British Single of the Year, British Video of the Year and made history once again by becoming the first girl group to win Best Group in 2021. They also achieved five UK number one singles, and one UK number one album.

Here, we rank each Little Mix album from best to worst.

Between Us

Released in 2021, Between Us was the first album to be released after the departure of Jesy Nelson. It definitely takes the top spot on the list due to it being the only Little Mix album to reach number one on the UK Official Charts. It also featured Little Mix’s greatest hits and included the re-released version of Confetti featuring Saweetie, Heartbreak Anthem with Galantis and David Guetta, Anne-Marie’s Kiss My (Uh-Oh) which featured the girls, and five new Little Mix tracks; Between Us, Love (Sweet) Love, No, Cut You Off and Trash.

LM5

Taking second place is LM5, Little Mix’s fifth album which was released in 2018. The album showed a more mature side to the girls, and included hits such as Woman Like Me. Even the songs that weren’t released such as Wasabi and Woman’s World became huge hits with the Little Mix fandom due to their lyrical messages and vocal talents of the group.

Glory Days

Little Mix themselves have referred to this as one of their favourite albums, and that the name Glory Days is fitting for their experience creating and promoting the album. The pop-heavy album which was released in 2016 included some of their biggest hits, Shout Out To My Ex and Touch, as well as their Stormy featured track, Power.

Get Weird

Get Weird, which was released in 2015, helped bring a wider audience to Little Mix, and their biggest hit from the album Black Magic is widely recognised in the UK as a girl group bop. The album brought a different sound to what we had previously heard from Little Mix, which again helped the girl group to widen their audience. It also featured the tracks, Love Me Like You and Hair which featured Sean Paul.

Confetti

Confetti, which was released in 2020 was heavily anticipated and did not disappoint upon release. It included the hugely popular tracks, Sweet Melody, Holiday and Break Up Song. This was the last album to feature Jesy Nelson.

DNA

Little Mix’s first album DNA was released in 2012, and gave listeners the first opportunity to hear what Little Mix could do post X Factor. The album took inspiration from various genres, and had some incredible features including Missy Elliott and TLC’s T-Boz.

Salute

