Every new five star food hygiene rating given to businesses in South Tyneside in September 2023

Inspectors have been hard at work throughout the last month.

Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 15:16 BST

The team at South Tyneside Council regularly give businesses, shops and premises food hygiene ratings following assessments.

These are the new ratings for South Tyneside businesses which were awarded five star ratings across September 2023.

Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one-star meaning major improvement is necessary, two-stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.

All information is correct at he time of writing according to the Food Standards Agency.

1. Boldon Bees

Photo Sales
2. Daniela’s Fish Bar

Photo Sales
3. McDonalds, Towers Place

Photo Sales
4. Moonlight Indian

Photo Sales
