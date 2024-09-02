Every new five star hygiene rating given to South Tyneside businesses in August 2024

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Search and Trends Writer

Published 2nd Sep 2024, 17:25 BST

These are all the new hygiene ratings across the region from the last few weeks.

The team at South Tyneside Council regularly give businesses, shops and premises food hygiene ratings following assessments.

These are the new five star ratings for South Tyneside businesses which were awarded new star ratings across August 2024.

Read the Shields Gazette’s latest headlines with a newsletter delivered to your inbox

Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one-star meaning major improvement is necessary, two-stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.

All information is correct at the time of writing according to the Food Standards Agency.

1. FOOD HYGIENE RATING.jpeg

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Beach Hill Nursery on South Shields' Beach Road was awarded a new five star rating last month.

2. Beach Hill Nursery

Beach Hill Nursery on South Shields' Beach Road was awarded a new five star rating last month. | Google

Photo Sales
Jarrow's Curry Me Away Prep Kitchen was also awarded top marks last month.

3. Curry Me Away Prep Kitchen

Jarrow's Curry Me Away Prep Kitchen was also awarded top marks last month. | Google

Photo Sales
MasterChef on New Green Street in South Shields was awarded a five star rating in August.

4. MasterChef

MasterChef on New Green Street in South Shields was awarded a five star rating in August. | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:South ShieldsSouth Tyneside

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.