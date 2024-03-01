News you can trust since 1849
Every new five star hygiene rating given to South Tyneside businesses in February 2024

Inspectors have been hard at work throughout the last month.

Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 1st Mar 2024

The team at South Tyneside Council regularly give businesses, shops and premises food hygiene ratings following assessments.

These are the new five star ratings for South Tyneside businesses which were awarded new star ratings across February2024.

Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one-star meaning major improvement is necessary, two-stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.

All information is correct at the time of writing according to the Food Standards Agency.

A Carr Butchers on Prince Edward Road in South Shields has a five star rating following an inspection last month.

A Carr Butchers on Prince Edward Road in South Shields has a five star rating following an inspection last month.

Ashfield Nursery on Stanhope Road in South Shields has top marks after a February inspection.

Ashfield Nursery on Stanhope Road in South Shields has top marks after a February inspection.

The Ashfield Nursery setup at South Tyneside District Hospital also has top marks after an inspection last month.

The Ashfield Nursery setup at South Tyneside District Hospital also has top marks after an inspection last month. Photo: Stu Norton

