Every new five star hygiene rating given to South Tyneside businesses in October 2024

The team at South Tyneside Council regularly give businesses, shops and premises food hygiene ratings following assessments.

These are the new five star ratings forSouth Tynesidebusinesseswhich were awarded new star ratings across October 2024.

Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one-star meaning major improvement is necessary, two-stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.

All information is correct at the time of writing according to the Food Standards Agency.

1 . Billy's Fish and Chips Billy's on Fellgate Avenue in Jarrow has a five star rating which was awarded in October. | Google

2 . Jarrow Hall and Anglo Saxon Farm The Jarrow Hall and Anglo Saxon Farm attraction was also awarded top marks in October. | Tim Richardson Photo: Tim Richardson

3 . Latimer's Seafood The seafood deli in Whitburn has a new five star rating from a recent inspection. | Stu Norton Photo: Stu Norton