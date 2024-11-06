Every new five star hygiene rating given to South Tyneside businesses in October 2024

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Published 6th Nov 2024, 06:00 BST

These are all the new hygiene ratings across the region from the last few weeks.

The team at South Tyneside Council regularly give businesses, shops and premises food hygiene ratings following assessments.

These are the new five star ratings forSouth Tynesidebusinesseswhich were awarded new star ratings across October 2024.

Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one-star meaning major improvement is necessary, two-stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.

All information is correct at the time of writing according to the Food Standards Agency.

Billy's on Fellgate Avenue in Jarrow has a five star rating which was awarded in October.

1. Billy's Fish and Chips

Billy's on Fellgate Avenue in Jarrow has a five star rating which was awarded in October. | Google

The Jarrow Hall and Anglo Saxon Farm attraction was also awarded top marks in October.

2. Jarrow Hall and Anglo Saxon Farm

The Jarrow Hall and Anglo Saxon Farm attraction was also awarded top marks in October. | Tim Richardson Photo: Tim Richardson

The seafood deli in Whitburn has a new five star rating from a recent inspection.

3. Latimer's Seafood

The seafood deli in Whitburn has a new five star rating from a recent inspection. | Stu Norton Photo: Stu Norton

South Shields Golf Club was also awarded top marks.

4. South Shields Golf Club

South Shields Golf Club was also awarded top marks. | Google

