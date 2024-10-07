The team at South Tyneside Council regularly give businesses, shops and premises food hygiene ratings following assessments.

These are the new five star ratings for South Tyneside businesseswhich were awarded new star ratings across August 2024.

Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one-star meaning major improvement is necessary, two-stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.

All information is correct at the time of writing according to the Food Standards Agency.

1 . Brambles Court Brambles Court in South Shields was awarded a new five star hygiene rating following an inspection last month. | Google Photo Sales

2 . Fairholme Care Home Fairholme Care Home on South Shields' Seaview Terrace also has top marks from a recent inspection. | Google Photo Sales

3 . Fast Fry Fast Fry in West Boldon was awarded a new five star rating following a September inspection. | Google Photo Sales