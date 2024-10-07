Every new five star hygiene rating given to South Tyneside businesses in September 2024

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Search and Trends Writer

Published 4th Oct 2024, 07:00 GMT
Updated 7th Oct 2024, 09:12 GMT

These are all the new hygiene ratings across the region from the last few weeks.

The team at South Tyneside Council regularly give businesses, shops and premises food hygiene ratings following assessments.

These are the new five star ratings for South Tyneside businesseswhich were awarded new star ratings across August 2024.

Read the Shields Gazette’s latest headlines with a newsletter delivered to your inbox

Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one-star meaning major improvement is necessary, two-stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.

All information is correct at the time of writing according to the Food Standards Agency.

Brambles Court in South Shields was awarded a new five star hygiene rating following an inspection last month.

1. Brambles Court

Brambles Court in South Shields was awarded a new five star hygiene rating following an inspection last month. | Google

Photo Sales
Fairholme Care Home on South Shields' Seaview Terrace also has top marks from a recent inspection.

2. Fairholme Care Home

Fairholme Care Home on South Shields' Seaview Terrace also has top marks from a recent inspection. | Google

Photo Sales
Fast Fry in West Boldon was awarded a new five star rating following a September inspection.

3. Fast Fry

Fast Fry in West Boldon was awarded a new five star rating following a September inspection. | Google

Photo Sales
The Greggs sites on York Avenue and Bede Trade Park in Jarrow were both awarded five stars last month.

4. Greggs

The Greggs sites on York Avenue and Bede Trade Park in Jarrow were both awarded five stars last month. | Greggs Photo: Greggs

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:South TynesideFood hygiene ratingsSouth Tyneside CouncilFood Standards Agency
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice