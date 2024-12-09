The team at South Tyneside Council regularly give businesses, shops and premises food hygiene ratings following assessments.

These are the new five star ratings for South Tyneside businesses which were awarded new star ratings across November 2024.

Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one-star meaning major improvement is necessary, two-stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.

All information is correct at the time of writing according to the Food Standards Agency.

The Blue Marlin The Blue Marli in, Ocean Beach Amusement Park was awarded a new five star rating last month.

British Food Mart British Food Mart on Mortimer Road in South Shields also has a new five star rating.

Boldon School The catering team at Boldon School were awarded top marks following a November inspection.