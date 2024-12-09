Every new hygiene rating given to South Tyneside businesses in November 2024

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Search and Trends Writer

Published 9th Dec 2024, 13:49 BST
Updated 9th Dec 2024, 13:51 BST

These are all the new hygiene ratings across the region from the last few weeks.

The team at South Tyneside Council regularly give businesses, shops and premises food hygiene ratings following assessments.

These are the new five star ratings for South Tyneside businesses which were awarded new star ratings across November 2024.

Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one-star meaning major improvement is necessary, two-stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.

All information is correct at the time of writing according to the Food Standards Agency.

The Blue Marli in, Ocean Beach Amusement Park was awarded a new five star rating last month.

1. The Blue Marlin

The Blue Marli in, Ocean Beach Amusement Park was awarded a new five star rating last month. | Google Photo: Google Maps

British Food Mart on Mortimer Road in South Shields also has a new five star rating.

2. British Food Mart

British Food Mart on Mortimer Road in South Shields also has a new five star rating. | Google

The catering team at Boldon School were awarded top marks following a November inspection.

3. Boldon School

The catering team at Boldon School were awarded top marks following a November inspection. | Google

The Dunes on South Shields seafront was awarded a new five star hygiene rating last month.

4. The Dunes

The Dunes on South Shields seafront was awarded a new five star hygiene rating last month. | Google

