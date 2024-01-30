South Tyneside Council regularly gives businesses and premises a range of food hygiene ratings after assessments are carried out.

These are all the five star ratings for sites along Ocean Road in South Shields.

Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one-star meaning major improvement is necessary, two-stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.

All information is correct at the time of writing according to the Food Standards Agency.

1 . Ocean Road in South Shields Ocean Road in South Shields Photo Sales

2 . Avocet Guest House Avocet Guest House has a five star rating following an inspection in March 2016. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Beach News Beach News has a five star rating following an inspection in March 2016. Photo Sales