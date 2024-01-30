News you can trust since 1849
All 27 restaurants and cafes on South Shields' Ocean Road with a perfect five star food hygiene rating

There are plenty of cafes and restaurants along the popular road, but how many have been given the full five stars?

Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 30th Jan 2024, 16:58 GMT

South Tyneside Council regularly gives businesses and premises a range of food hygiene ratings after assessments are carried out.

These are all the five star ratings for sites along Ocean Road in South Shields.

Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one-star meaning major improvement is necessary, two-stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.

All information is correct at the time of writing according to the Food Standards Agency.

Ocean Road in South Shields

1. Ocean Road in South Shields

Ocean Road in South Shields

Avocet Guest House has a five star rating following an inspection in March 2016.

2. Avocet Guest House

Avocet Guest House has a five star rating following an inspection in March 2016. Photo: Google

Beach News has a five star rating following an inspection in March 2016.

3. Beach News

Beach News has a five star rating following an inspection in March 2016.

Beechwood Guest House has a five star rating from a 2011 inspection.

4. Beechwood Guest House

Beechwood Guest House has a five star rating from a 2011 inspection. Photo: Google

