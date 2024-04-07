We are reaching the final term of the school year before the summer once kids return after the Easter break, and this coincides with primary school offer day 2024, which falls on Tuesday, April 16.

With that in mind, these are all the schools in South Tyneside which have been given a rating of ‘inadequate’ and requires inspection’ according to their latest Ofsted inspection.

