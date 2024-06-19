Every South Tyneside business with a zero or one star hygiene rating

Liam Kennedy
By Liam Kennedy
Published 19th Jun 2024, 15:49 BST

Businesses in South Tyneside received broadly solid food hygiene ratings, but three pubs in particular received zero or one star ratings

Recent food hygiene standard updates for businesses in South Tyneside have been revealed, with three pubs receiving immediate improvement orders from the health body.

Inspections conducted over the past year revealed three properties needed to overhaul their food hygiene standards, with one establishment receiving an “urgent improvement” rating. It means their food handling, cleanliness and management of food safety needed “major improvement”.

Two other businesses received one star ratings which mean they need “major improvement” to their standard of hygiene, food handling, cleanliness and food management. The Food Standards Agency conducted the inspections between May 2023 and March 2024.

The Holborn-based venue received a zero-star food and hygiene rating, with immediate improvements required.

2. The Holborn Rose & Crown

The Holborn-based venue received a zero-star food and hygiene rating, with immediate improvements required.

Photo Sales
Dougies Tavern between Hebburn and Jarrow has a one star rating following an inspection in March 2024.

3. Dougies Tavern

Dougies Tavern between Hebburn and Jarrow has a one star rating following an inspection in March 2024.

Photo Sales
The Fad pub also received a one star hygiene rating

4. The Fad

The Fad pub also received a one star hygiene rating

Photo Sales
