These are the opening times of South Tyneside pharmacies over the festive season.

This time of year is full of bank holidays and time customers may not be able to access medical needs when they are required.

Luckily for anyone who needs to access a pharmacy in South Tyneside over the Christmas period, some sites across the South Shields, Jarrow and more are opening their doors for those in need.

These are the full list of pharmacies open in South Tyneside on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day.

South Shields pharmacies open Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day

Christmas Day

Darlings Pharmacy, 1 Stanhope Parade, South Shields, NE33 4BB - 7:30pm until 9:30pm.

Darlings Pharmacy, 433 Stanhope Road, South Shields, NE33 4QY - 2pm until 4pm.

Boxing Day

New St George Pharmacy, New George Street, South Shields, 7:30pm until 9:30pm.

Asda Pharmacy, Coronation Street, South Shields, NE33 1AZ - 10am until 4pm.

New Year's Day

Asda Pharmacy, Coronation Street, South Shields, NE33 1AZ - 10am until 4pm.

Biddick Hall Pharmacy, 47 Gaskell Avenue, South Shields, NE34 9TQ - 2pm until 4pm.

Jarrow pharmacies open Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day

Jarrow only has one pharmacy open on one day of the three days, This is:

New Year's Day

Boots Pharmacy, 30 Bede Precinct, Jarrow, NE32 3LN - 11am until 1pm.

Hebburn pharmacies open Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day

Christmas Day

Kalia Pharmacy, St Johns Precinct, Hebburn, NE31 1LQ - 11am until 1pm.

Boxing Day

Glen Street Pharmacy, Glen Primary Care Centre, Hebburn, NE31, 1NU - 11am until 1pm.

Boldon and Cleadon pharmacies open Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day

No pharmacies across the two areas are open on Christmas Day.

Boxing Day

Asda Pharmacy, North Road, Boldon, NE35 9AR - 10am until 4pm.

SE Gill Chemist, Front Street, Cleadon, SR6 7PG - 2pm until 4pm.

New Year's Day