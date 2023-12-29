Every South Tyneside pharmacy open over New Year's Eve and New Year's Day
These are the opening times of South Tyneside pharmacies over the festive season.
This time of year is full of bank holidays and time customers may not be able to access medical needs when they are required.
Luckily for anyone who needs to access a pharmacy in South Tyneside over the New Year period, some sites across the South Shields, Jarrow and more are opening their doors for those in need.
These are the full list of pharmacies open in South Tyneside on New Year's Day.
South Shields pharmacies open Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day
Because New Year's Eve is not a Bank Holiday this year, pharmacies should be open at their usual times, although it is best to check with your local site before heading out the house.
New Year's Day
Asda Pharmacy, Coronation Street, South Shields, NE33 1AZ - 10am until 4pm.
Biddick Hall Pharmacy, 47 Gaskell Avenue, South Shields, NE34 9TQ - 2pm until 4pm.
Jarrow pharmacies open Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day
Jarrow only has one pharmacy open on the first day of 2024, this is:
New Year's Day
Boots Pharmacy, 30 Bede Precinct, Jarrow, NE32 3LN - 11am until 1pm.
Hebburn pharmacies open Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day
No Hebburn Pharmacies are open on New Year's Day this winter.
Boldon and Cleadon pharmacies open Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day
New Year's Day
Asda Pharmacy, North Road, Boldon, NE35 9AR - 10am until 4pm.