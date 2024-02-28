It may feel like a long way away, but many South Tyneside families will already have September on their minds as councils across the North East and beyond will be finding out their child's next school over March and April.
Seconary school national offer day is the first of the key dates with upcoming year seven students finding out the location of their next school on Friday, March 1 with primary school offer day coming on Tuesday, April 16.
With that in mind, these are the top primary and secondary schools in South Tyneside according to Ofsted reports.
All information is correct and taken from the Ofsted website.