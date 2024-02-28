News you can trust since 1849
Every South Tyneside school with an outstanding Ofsted rating ahead of secondary offer day 2024

Many families across the nation will find out their next steps very soon.

Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 28th Feb 2024, 11:17 GMT
Updated 28th Feb 2024, 11:17 GMT

It may feel like a long way away, but many South Tyneside families will already have September on their minds as councils across the North East and beyond will be finding out their child's next school over March and April.

Seconary school national offer day is the first of the key dates with upcoming year seven students finding out the location of their next school on Friday, March 1 with primary school offer day coming on Tuesday, April 16.

With that in mind, these are the top primary and secondary schools in South Tyneside according to Ofsted reports.

All information is correct and taken from the Ofsted website.

Epinay Business and Enterprise School was given top marks following an inspection in September 2023.

2. Epinay Business and Enterprise School

Epinay Business and Enterprise School was given top marks following an inspection in September 2023. Photo: Google

St Wilfrid's RC College on Temple Park Road in South Shields was awarded an outstanding rating from their last inspection in November 2018.

3. St Wilfrid's RC College

St Wilfrid's RC College on Temple Park Road in South Shields was awarded an outstanding rating from their last inspection in November 2018. Photo: Google

Mortimer Primary School on Mortimer Road in South Shields has an outstanding rating from their last inspection in January 2013.

4. Mortimer Primary School

Mortimer Primary School on Mortimer Road in South Shields has an outstanding rating from their last inspection in January 2013. Photo: Google

