It may feel like a long way away, but many South Tyneside families will already have September on their minds as councils across the North East and beyond will be finding out their child's next school over March and April.

Seconary school national offer day is the first of the key dates with upcoming year seven students finding out the location of their next school on Friday, March 1 with primary school offer day coming on Tuesday, April 16.

With that in mind, these are the top primary and secondary schools in South Tyneside according to Ofsted reports.

All information is correct and taken from the Ofsted website.

1 . Every outstanding school in South Tyneside as national offer days get closer. Every outstanding school in South Tyneside as national offer days get closer. Photo: Andrew Bellis, Photographer. Photo Sales

2 . Epinay Business and Enterprise School Epinay Business and Enterprise School was given top marks following an inspection in September 2023. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . St Wilfrid's RC College St Wilfrid's RC College on Temple Park Road in South Shields was awarded an outstanding rating from their last inspection in November 2018. Photo: Google Photo Sales