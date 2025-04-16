Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The wife of a much-loved South Shields biker has paid tribute to him after he tragically died following a road collision.

Chris Brown, from South Shields, was travelling home from work, in Wallsend, on April 7 when he was involved in a tragic collision with a van.

The 37-year-old, who was riding his Harley Davidson, became trapped under the van and suffered a cardiac arrest due to crushing on his lungs.

The dad-of-two suffered a second cardiac arrest on the way to hospital, where he spent three days in intensive care before sadly passing away on April 10.

Stacey Brown, Chris’ wife, has spoken about how her “heart sank” when her brother called to say that Chris has been involved in a serious crash.

The 36-year-old said: “My brother worked with him and he was actually the first on the scene because he was just behind him in the car.

Chris Brown, a much-loved husband, father, and biker, from South Shields tragically passed away after being involved in a serious road collision. | Other 3rd Party

“When he rang, I knew that something that happened to Chris and my heart just sank - I could tell from my brother that it was bad.

“Chris had ridden bikes since he was around seven-years-old and he was a very experienced rider.

“He used to have sports bikes when he was younger but then he got into Harleys and that is when he joined the Hells Angels.

“This is why this is such a freak accident because you wouldn’t expect this to happen to someone who is so experienced.”

Following his passing, Stacey has told the Shields Gazette that he was a devoted family man who would do anything for his family, especially his children.

She added: “He was a proper family man who would do anything for his kids, they were his main priority.

“We’d been together for 20 years and everyone who knew Chris and I realised how close we actually were - we really were the real deal.

“You don’t get relationships like ours and I think that has struck a lot of people because they knew how in love we were.

“Everybody loved him and he was the life and soul of the party.”

In an effort to spread positivity after losing her husband, Stacey is planning to complete the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge in June to raise money for the Newcastle-upon-Tyne Hospitals NHS Charity.

The charity helps provide memory boxes and support services for families who are experiencing similar loss - with Chris’ family themselves receiving a memory box that contained personal items such as Chris' handprint, a heart trace in a glass jar, blankets, and other keepsakes.

Stacey revealed that Chris promised her that the pair would go hiking for her upcoming birthday in June despite himself not being too keen on the idea.

She commented: “Chris didn’t like walking and I told him every year for my birthday that I wanted to go hiking.

“He would always tell me that he didn’t want to do that because he did enough of it in the army but this year he promised me that we’d go in June for my birthday.

“When I set the fundraiser up, I thought I’d only raise about £1,000 but I think because everyone knows how close Chris and I actually were, it has raised a lot more.

“I’m doing this because I don’t want my kids to see me crumble.

“You can either go two ways with this, you can go down a route of despair or you can try and take the positive route - that is the only way I can do it.

“He wouldn’t want me sitting about moping.”

At the time of writing, the fundraiser has raised £8,975 - you can view and donate to Stacey’s fundraiser in honour of Chris by visiting: https://www.gofundme.com/f/chris-last-hike.

