A South Shields priest is preparing for this year’s Christmas services.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Father Mark Mawhinney, the priest at St Hilda’s Church, in South Shields, is preparing for this year’s Christmas services as we enter one of the busiest periods in the Christian calendar.

Churches across South Tyneside and the rest of the country will be opening their doors next week as they commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Hilda's Church, in South Shields, is preparing for the busy Christmas period. | Google Maps

Ahead of this year’s services, Father Mawhinney has told the Shields Gazette that all are welcome at St Hilda’s this Christmas time.

He commented: “As we look forward to celebrating Christmas with friends and family, everyone is welcome to our Christmas Services at St Hilda’s in the Market Place.

“Do join us on Christmas Eve at 6pm or Christmas Day at 10am.

“All are very welcome.”

St Hilda’s Church’s Christmas 2024 schedule is as follows:

Christmas Eve (Tuesday, December 24), 6pm: First Mass of Christmas and the Blessing of the Christmas Crib.

Christmas Day (Wednesday, December 25), 10am: Christmas Morning Mass with a carol service.