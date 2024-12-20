‘Everyone is welcome’ - South Shields priest prepares for Christmas 2024 church services
Father Mark Mawhinney, the priest at St Hilda’s Church, in South Shields, is preparing for this year’s Christmas services as we enter one of the busiest periods in the Christian calendar.
Churches across South Tyneside and the rest of the country will be opening their doors next week as they commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ.
Ahead of this year’s services, Father Mawhinney has told the Shields Gazette that all are welcome at St Hilda’s this Christmas time.
He commented: “As we look forward to celebrating Christmas with friends and family, everyone is welcome to our Christmas Services at St Hilda’s in the Market Place.
“Do join us on Christmas Eve at 6pm or Christmas Day at 10am.
“All are very welcome.”
Read South Tyneside’s latest news and sport on the go with the Gazette’s email newsletters - sign up online here
St Hilda’s Church’s Christmas 2024 schedule is as follows:
Christmas Eve (Tuesday, December 24), 6pm: First Mass of Christmas and the Blessing of the Christmas Crib.
Christmas Day (Wednesday, December 25), 10am: Christmas Morning Mass with a carol service.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.