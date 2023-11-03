Everything you need to know about Fenwick’s Christmas Window 2023 ahead of the reveal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fenwick, Newcastle’s iconic department store, is set to reveal its 2023 Christmas Window display on Sunday, November 5.

The annual event has been a tradition since 1971 and it has become a cornerstone event of the festive calendar in the North East of England.

As always, the theme of the window for 2023 is being kept as a tight-lipped secret, with anticipation building for what it could be for this year.

Fenwick’s Christmas Window 2023 will be revealed on Sunday, November 5. Photo: Fenwick.

With the reveal just around the corner, we’ve put together a guide of everything you need to know for 2023:

Can I attend the opening?

Those wanting to see the reveal of Fenwick’s Christmas Window are asked not to attend Northumberland Street in person.

The reveal will be broadcast on Fenwick’s official YouTube, TikTok and Instagram channels from 6.30pm on Sunday, November 5, for the live curtain drop.

Fenwick has stated: “In the interest of the safety of the public, a section of Northumberland Street will be closed off for the event.

“Please do not attend as there will be no access on the night and windows will not be viewable.”

The department store has confirmed that a small number of guests will be allowed to attend the reveal in person, but this will be children and families from Fenwick’s partner schools, hospitals and charities as well as its prize draw winners.

When can I see the window in person?

The window will be available for members of the public to visit in person from Monday, November 6, and will remain in place throughout the entire festive season.

What will the theme be for 2023?

As always, the designers of Fenwick’s Christmas Window are keeping the theme for this year a tightly-kept secret.