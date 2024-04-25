Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle Racecourse are gearing up for their upcoming Ladies Day event, which will be held on Saturday, July 27.

The highly-anticipated event is set to be a highlight of the North East social calendar, promising a day of style, elegance and entertainment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is everything you need to know about Newcastle Racecourse’s Gainford Group Ladies Day including ticket prices, packages and entertainment.

How much are tickets for the Gainford Group Ladies Day?

Tickets for the Gainford Group Ladies Day start from £37.50 for a Grandstand Saver and £56 for a Premier Saver.

What packages are available at the Gainford Group Ladies Day?

Packages include; the Gainford VIP Experience which is priced at £109, Horsewalk Marquee Bottomless Brunch which has both outdoor and indoor seating priced at £195, Ladies Lounge priced at £220, Parkview Restaurant priced at £299 (with drinks included for £359), Harchibald Marquee priced at £320, Private Hospitality Box Package priced at £345, Gosforth Park Suite priced at £357, and Gainford Village Pod in the Park for £2,240.

There is also a Private Marquee Tominator Package, which must be booked by calling Newcastle Racecourse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What will the entertainment be at the Gainford Group Ladies Day?

Following the live horse racing, Bongo’s Bingo will be the entertainment for the remainder of the event, providing attendees with a wild, immersive experience.

What to wear at Gainford Group Ladies Day?

Attendees at Ladies Day events usually dress to impress, donning their best dresses, suits and fascinators. Newcastle Racecourse hosts their very own Style Awards, which gives attendees the opportunity to showcase their style for a chance of winning a prize.

Where is Newcastle Racecourse located?

Newcastle Racecourse is located at High Gosforth Park, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE3 5HP.

From Newcastle’s City Centre, it would take around 16 minutes to arrive by car. Public transport is also available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle Racecourse's Gainford Ladies Day event will be held on Saturday, July 27.

Paul Elliott, Executive Director of Newcastle Racecourse, says: "Gainford Group Ladies Day at Newcastle Racecourse is not just a horse racing event; it's a celebration of style, elegance, and unforgettable moments.

“We're dedicated to providing an exceptional experience for all our guests, whether they're seasoned racegoers or attending for the first time. With an electrifying atmosphere, stunning fashion, and top entertainment, Gainford Group Ladies Day promises to be a highlight of the North East’s social calendar this Summer."