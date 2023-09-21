Everything you need to know about Alzheimer's Society Memory Walk next month
All the information regarding next month's Alzheimer's Society's Memory Walk.
What is the memory walk?
Memory Walk is a series of sponsored walks, bringing thousands of people together to raise funds for Alzheimer's Society in memory of a loved one.
Where does it take place?
South Shields Memory Walk will start and finish in the event site at Bents Exhibition Park.
When is it?
Saturday, October 7. Arrival time 10am with the walk starting at 11am.
About the walk
There are two routes to choose from on the day of Memory Walk.
A shorter 1.5km route, which is wheelchair accessible and suitable for all ages and abilities.
The longer 7km route is more challenging with some muddy patches. This route is not suitable for pushchairs or wheelchairs due to the nature of the pathways.
Aim to raise £160, or as much as you can, so you can support more people affected by dementia now, and in the future.
You will get a fundraising pack to help you smash your target, which includes a Memory Walk t-shirt and you will receive a medal upon completion of the walk.
Please note there is no dedicated parking for the event but there are plenty of car parks along the sea front which you can use for a charge.
How to sign up
The event is free to sign up to. If you’d like to take part in the memory walk visit https://www.alzheimers.org.uk/memory-walk/find-a-walk/south-shields and fill out the registration form.