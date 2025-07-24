Everything you need to know ahead of Nik Kershaw performing in South Shields

The third Sunday Concert of 2025 will take place this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After the success of the first two 2025 Sunday Concerts, crowds will once again head to South Shields’ Bents Park for the third of four concerts on Sunday, July 27.

Sonny Tennet got the Sunday Concert programme underway as this year’s first headliner, with Shayne Ward following his lead last Sunday (July 20).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As we look towards the next concert, it will be the turn of Nik Kershaw to become the main act for music fans in South Shields.

Nik is famed for hits songs such as The Riddle and Wouldn’t It Be Good.

He will be supported by Katrina, formerly of Katrina and the Waves, who had an international hit with Walking On Sunshine in the 1980s and went on to win Eurovision in 1997.

This is everything you need to know ahead of the first 2025 Sunday Concert, in South Shields. | National World

This is everything you need to know for the third Sunday Concert of 2025:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where is the Sunday Concert taking place?

As always, the 2025 Sunday Concerts will be held in South Shields’ Bents Park.

Just like every year, the concerts are free for members of the public to attend - with some priority tickets available.

What is the line up?

The running order for the first Sunday Concert is below:

12pm: Priority gates open.

12.45pm: Main gates open.

1.15pm: The Lovemakers.

1.50pm: The Understudies.

2.50pm: Katrina.

4pm: Nik Kershaw.

5pm: Concert ends.

Organisers have stated that this running order could be subject to change.

You can follow https://www.facebook.com/SouthTynesideEvents for the most up to date information on the date of the concert.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where can I park my car?

There are numerous car parks located close to Bents Park along the South Shields Seafront.

Visitors are asked to show consideration for local residents and not park in the residential areas adjacent to Bents Park.

You can view a full list of car parks in South Shields by clicking here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What will the weather be like?

According to the Met Office, Sunday, July 27, is looking set to be a sunny day with some cloudy spells spread throughout.

Temperatures are expected to hit highs of around 21°C and we could see some rain showers over the course of the afternoon.

You can find out more information about the This is South Tyneside Festival 2025 by visiting: https://www.southtynesidefestival.co.uk/.