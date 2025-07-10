Everything you need to know ahead of the first 2025 Sunday Concert in South Shields

The first Sunday Concert of 2025 will take place this weekend.

A staple of the This is South Tyneside Festival calendar, the 2025 Sunday Concerts, in South Shields, will kick off on Sunday, July 13.

Crowds will descend on Bents Park to see the cream of South Tyneside talent getting this year’s concert series underway.

Acts such as Sonny Tennt, Cortney Dixon and Patrick Gosling will all take to the stage in Bents Park.

In recent weeks, South Tyneside has been running a talent competition - The Next! Big Thing – with some of the star acts also appearing on the line up.

This is everything you need to know for the first Sunday Concert of 2025:

Where is the Sunday Concert taking place?

As always, the 2025 Sunday Concerts will be held in South Shields’ Bents Park.

Just like every year, the concerts are free for members of the public to attend - with some priority tickets available.

What is the line up?

The running order for the first Sunday Concert is below:

12pm: Priority gates open.

12.35pm: Main gates open.

1.15pm: Drum Young.

1.35pm: Leazes.

2pm: Ten Eight Trees.

2.25pm: Patrick Gosling.

3.15pm: Cortney Dixon.

4.15pm: Sonny Tennet.

5pm: Concert ends.

Organisers have stated that this running order could be subject to change.

You can follow https://www.facebook.com/SouthTynesideEvents for the most up to date information on the date of the concert.

Where can I park my car?

There are numerous car parks located close to Bents Park along the South Shields Seafront.

Visitors are asked to show consideration for local residents and not park in the residential areas adjacent to Bents Park.

You can view a full list of car parks in South Shields by clicking here.

What will the weather be like?

According to the Met Office, Sunday, July 13, is looking set to be a sunny day with some cloud covering as we head into the afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to hit highs of around 21°C and it is not expected to rain.

You can find out more information about the This is South Tyneside Festival 2025 by visiting: https://www.southtynesidefestival.co.uk/.