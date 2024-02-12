Evolve Academy Launches Mental Health Community Days for Students and their Families

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Evolve Academy, which specifically caters for students suffering from poor mental health, will be running Community Mental Health Days every term. These community gatherings offer a safe space for students, their families, and staff to come together as one to talk openly about mental health concerns.

Robert Bell, Headteacher at Evolve Academy, said: “Our young people come to us with very poor attendance rates having effectively dropped out of mainstream education as they’ve been unable to regulate their emotions and aren’t able to cope with the challenges of school life.”

Commenting on the Community Mental Health Days initiative, which were piloted last year and officially launched on Wednesday 7 February, he said: “It is not an exaggeration to say that these community days can be life changing for the families we serve. The feedback was so positive following our trial last year, that we wanted to establish termly meet ups.

“Having parents in for the whole day to learn about mental wellbeing alongside their children and with the staff as one complete unit is incredibly powerful. Parents also get time to talk to each other and address their own worries and concerns. There’s a palpable sense of togetherness and unity, where everyone’s voice matters and no one feels isolated. We’re all in it together learning to heal, learn and grow.”

The latest session also included a sleep clinic with Kerry Davies from The Sleep Fixer, for students, parents and staff to understand the importance of a good night’s sleep to improve mood and concentration levels.

Mr Bell added: “Our commitment to prioritising children's mental health extends beyond the classroom to support our students’ parents and carers. Through innovative approaches like Community Mental Health Days we create a supportive community where everyone's voice is heard."

