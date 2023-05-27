HoodEx CIC is a brand-new organisation with a focus on helping young offenders in South Shields through their sustainable clothing shop.

The organisation, which hopes to turn into a registered charity has been founded by Ricky Gleeson, an ex- offender who managed to turn his life around and hopes to help others to do the same.

Ricky moved from a women’s refuge in London to one in South Shields, and classes himself as an “adopted sanddancer”, having spent a lot of time in the town since being a teenager, and continuing to live in the North East to this day.

Ricky openly discusses his difficult upbringing, and how it led to him facing homelessness, becoming an offender, drug and alcohol addict at a very young age.

However, after joining the armed forces, which he is still a part of, Ricky decided to take control of his life and turn it around for the better.

Now, Ricky hopes to help people in South Shields who may be facing the same struggles that he had as a youngster, through his brand-new community interest company.

HoodEx CIC, sell vintage clothing, usually high quality branded items at affordable prices. The main goals of HoodEx is to promote sustainable fashion, while raising funds to provide support and physical training opportunities to young people at risk of offending.

Ricky is hoping that HoodEx CIC will eventually have their own South Shields shop, where he will be able to employ around 12 volunteers, all of which will be those who are in need of support from HoodEx CIC, such as young offenders, ex offenders and people at risk of offending.

The volunteers will help to run the store, and in exchange for their work, HoodEx CIC will provide them with gym memberships, 1 to 1 training spots with Grant Molloy of Unleashed Champions, daily food allowance, driving lessons, trade based skills and more practical support.

Ricky said: “We believe that through a healthy and active lifestyle, we can improve the mental and physical well-being of people in our community while reducing crime rates and promoting a positive lifestyle change.”

HoodEx currently have a stall at South Shields market, where they are not only selling clothing but are also doing a 1000 Mile Summer Challenge, on an exercise bike. They are hoping that through this they can gain the funds to secure a lease for a shop to expand the organisation, enabling them to continue supporting the South Shields community.

Ricky’s only volunteer currently, is a man named Andre, who currently lives in a hostel. Andre is currently being supported by Ricky, and is using the exercise challenge as a way to train to improve his physical fitness.

Founder of HoodEx, Ricky Gleeson and volunteer Andre.

To donate clothing or money to HoodEx CIC, please visit their market stall or contact the organisation directly through their Facebook page.

