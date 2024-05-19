Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The comedy girlband will be performing their female-empowerment show at The Customs House in July.

Get ready to enjoy the ultimate Girls Night Out, as the hit show is set to perform at South Shields top theatre venue, The Customs House.

Musical comedy group Flat and the Curves, will be performing their incredible show Girls Night Out to the South Shields audience on Wednesday, July 10, following a successful run at the world-famous Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlotte Brooke, Katy Baker, Arabella Rodrigo, and Issy Wroe Wright who make up Flat and The Curves will be bringing a glittering show of cabaret, with outrageous vocals and rip-roaring humour.

Formed in 2021, Flat and the Curves have become known for being a comedy girlband, who perform light-hearted and cheeky songs, which are written by themselves.

The songs revolve around feminist and relatable themes, including toxic masculinity, WhatsApp group chats, and X-Rated hilarity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group have received praise from the likes of the Sunday Express, who said of Flat and the Curves: “The most dynamic girl group to hit the circuit”, while Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK winner Danny Beard described them as “SIX meets Bridesmaids”.

Flat and the Curves said: ”Everything we write about has been inspired by our personal experience, our hope and intention is that the audiences find it as enjoyable and emotionally stimulating watching (in a laughter is a medicine kind of way) as we do performing it.”

Flat and the Curves will perform Girls Night Out at The Customs House on Wednesday, July 10, at 7.30pm.

Ticket prices start from £28 per person. Given some of the themes in the show, the age recommendation is 16+.