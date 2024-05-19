Experience a Girls Night Out unlike any other as Flat and the Curves head to South Shields
Get ready to enjoy the ultimate Girls Night Out, as the hit show is set to perform at South Shields top theatre venue, The Customs House.
Musical comedy group Flat and the Curves, will be performing their incredible show Girls Night Out to the South Shields audience on Wednesday, July 10, following a successful run at the world-famous Edinburgh Fringe Festival.
Charlotte Brooke, Katy Baker, Arabella Rodrigo, and Issy Wroe Wright who make up Flat and The Curves will be bringing a glittering show of cabaret, with outrageous vocals and rip-roaring humour.
Formed in 2021, Flat and the Curves have become known for being a comedy girlband, who perform light-hearted and cheeky songs, which are written by themselves.
The songs revolve around feminist and relatable themes, including toxic masculinity, WhatsApp group chats, and X-Rated hilarity.
The group have received praise from the likes of the Sunday Express, who said of Flat and the Curves: “The most dynamic girl group to hit the circuit”, while Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK winner Danny Beard described them as “SIX meets Bridesmaids”.
Flat and the Curves said: ”Everything we write about has been inspired by our personal experience, our hope and intention is that the audiences find it as enjoyable and emotionally stimulating watching (in a laughter is a medicine kind of way) as we do performing it.”
Flat and the Curves will perform Girls Night Out at The Customs House on Wednesday, July 10, at 7.30pm.
Ticket prices start from £28 per person. Given some of the themes in the show, the age recommendation is 16+.
For more information and to book, please visit The Customs House website.
