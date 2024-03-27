Unique 'geometric' tattoo shop opens it's doors in South Shields

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A brand-new tattoo studio with a unique twist has opened in South Shields, providing bespoke tattoing service for those looking for a tattoo that will stand out among the rest.

Impermanence Tatu has opened its doors at The Nook in South Shields, located on Prince Edward Road.

Founder Joe Munroe, who has 18 years of experience in the tattoo industry, specialises in precision geometric, dot work, heavy black and black and grey illustrative tattoo work.

Joe said: "I'm from Bournemouth in the South West but my family are from the North East. We moved the business up in October to The Nook in South Shields."

Speaking on his unique style of tattoing, Joe explained: “I have learned a lot of what I know from the guy who pioneered the geometric style of tattooing, Xed LeHead.”

However, Joe ensures that Impermanence Tatu will offer all aspects of tattoo design to suit all customers, by machine or hand poke.

Tattooist Michelle Moran will also work from the store, specialising in cosmetic tattooing which includes semi-permanent make-up for lips and brows.

Impermanence Tatu also provides further services, including scalp micro-pigmentation, which is a cosmetic tattooing treatment for thinning hair or hair loss.

The tattoo studio aims to offer laser tattoo removal among their extensive list of services in the near future.

Prices start from £120 per hour for a tattooing session with Joe, with prices rising depending on hours spent tattooing.

Joe explained: "I charge £120 per hour, £330 for three hours, £500 for five hours, and £650 for seven hours."

Michelle’s prices start from £60 per hour, and a full set of brows is currently fixed at the price of £200.

Joe Munroe and Michelle Munroe of Impermanence Tatu.

Impermanence Tatu has a bright, unique and eye-catching studio, where alongside tattooing and body piercing services, they also sell original merchandise and artwork, incense from Temple of Incense, and hand-made after care products.