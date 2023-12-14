Extra police funding secured to keep bars and clubs safe over Christmas

It will begin in the coming weeks, as the night-time economy gears up for the festive celebrations.

Police will be on the streets over the Christmas party season.

Police will be out in force this party season to help make sure the North East remains a safe place for a night out.

The investment in additional police activity comes as a result of Police Commissioner Kim McGuinness’s office securing £422,000 in funding to build on her Women’s Safety in Public Places project.

A mix of uniform and plain-clothed officers will be deployed as part of a brand new operation – Operation Salus – set up to keep party-goers safe.

Officers will be using new ways to gather intelligence and keep everyone safe as well as actively seeking to catch anyone they suspect could have the intention of offending or posing a risk to people’s safety.

There will also be a focus on capturing CCTV evidence to ensure anyone who commits crimes like spiking drinks or operating fake taxis is put before the courts.

The new operation comes off the back of Northumbria Police’s highly successful Operation Cloak. This operation sees officers on the lookout for signs of vulnerability so they can step in and help. Last year efforts helped lead to a 30 per cent reduction in rapes and serious assaults in Newcastle City Centre.

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, Kim McGuinness, said: “I’ve always said the North East boasts not only some of the best nights out but some of the safest too and this is because our Police and partners are working hard with operations like this – dedicated to preventing crime.

“As well as officers immersing themselves in the night-time economies there will be officers reviewing CCTV - examining behaviours, flagging concerns, and capturing evidence that can be used before the courts.

“I want people to be heading out on their Christmas parties knowing officers are taking these types of crimes very seriously and we are doing everything we can to stop them to keep our region and its people safe.”

Chief Supt Barrie Joisce, from Northumbria Police, said: “The North East is well known for having a welcoming and safe nightlife and is one of the many reasons people are attracted to the region.

“We proactively police the night-time economy and have both uniformed and plain-clothed officers on patrol to protect those who may be vulnerable and target anyone looking to commit offences.

“We also work with a range of partners, including local authorities, businesses, licensees, door supervisors, hotel staff, street pastors and taxi drivers, so we can all come together to help keep people safe.

“When offences do occur we take them extremely seriously and are committed to supporting victims and bringing offenders to justice.

“We are proud of the role we play within the night-time economy and our dedicated approach has been rolled out elsewhere in the country.

“We are committed to building on this activity to help ensure people can continue to have a safe and enjoyable time while on a night out.”

An additional campaign looking to support women on nights out will see further measures put in place including an intervention where ‘Active Bystander’ trained staff will undertake foot patrols in public places where people have told the Commissioner’s office they feel unsafe.

