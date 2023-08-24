Tribute acts are a wonderful form of entertainment, and an incredibly popular phenomenon in the North East.

The performers can provide a great experience for an audience by paying homage to a group or artist who no longer perform, or those that can be very expensive to see live.

Check out our full guide of tribute acts performing across South Shields and Sunderland up until the end of the year!

Simon and Garfunkel Through The Years The Fire Station Saturday, September 2

King of Pop The Customs House Thursday, September 14

One Night of Queen Sunderland Empire Saturday, September 16

Fastlove Sunderland Empire Sunday, September 17

Sweet Caroline The Fire Station Friday, September 29

An Evening Without Kate Bush The Fire Station Sunday, October 1

Go Your Own Way: The Fleetwood Mac Legacy The Fire Station Thursday, October 5

The Rocket Man The Customs House Friday, October 6

Thank ABBA For The Music The Customs House Sunday, October 8

The Greatest Love of All The Customs House Tuesday, October 10

Talon: The Best of the Eagles Sunderland Empire Wednesday, October 11

The Bootleg Beatles The Fire Station Sunday, October 15

Radio GaGa The Customs House Saturday, October 21 - Sunday, October 22

Beatlemania The Fire Station Sunday, October 22

One Night of Billy Joel: The Piano Man The Fire Station Saturday, November 4

Sinatra: Raw The Fire Station Sunday, November 5

T Rextasy The Customs House Friday, November 10

The Magic of the Bee Gees The Fire Station Thursday, November 16