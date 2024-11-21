Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A South Tyneside mum has spoken of her despair due to her “constantly flooded” home.

Mum-of-three Emma Briggs has hit out about her housing nightmare after repair work to her home, on New Road, in Boldon Colliery, causes her house to “constantly flood”.

Emma and her children moved out of the property temporarily in October 2023 due to the home having a problem with woodworm.

South Tyneside Council’s Housing Services carried out repair work but have seemingly damaged pipes in the process.

When she moved back in to the property in February 2024, she discovered the issues caused by the burst pipes and has been in a battle to get the correct repair work carried out ever since.

As a result, the water has caused severe damage to the property and to a number of the family’s belongings, including sentimental items.

Emma has told the Shields Gazette that she feels like she is “failing as a mam” and gave an insight into what her living situation is like at the moment.

She said: “Every time that we have a bath or a shower, we can’t empty it until there are buckets down in the passage and even though we do this, the downstairs is constantly flooded.

“They have replaced the bath as they thought that was the problem but it isn’t, the problem is under the floorboards.

“It is just a nightmare and I feel like I am failing as a mam - I’ve even reached out to the school to ask them to contact social services on my behalf just to get some help.

“With us having to move out in October last year, we didn’t really get to have a good Christmas so I promised my kids that this year would be different.

“However, I’m now going to have to break that promise because there is no way that all the work to put this right will be done in time.

“I can’t even get presents in for them because there is no where to store them, most of our belongings are still in storage from when we had to move out last year.

“It is tough enough as it is being a single mam without having to deal with all of this, I worked hard to make this a nice home for my children and when we moved out because of the woodworm, I didn’t leave it in this condition.

“They’ve totally destroyed my home and I’m just devastated by it all - I’m at rock bottom and would rather have a holiday in hell than keep having to live in this situation.”

Emma has also revealed that when repair work is scheduled to take place, those coming to carry it out turn up when she is on the school run and not in the house.

She added: “I feel like I’m being constantly fobbed off, the only support that I’ve been getting is from my housing officer, who is lovely.

“They keep scheduling repairs but then they come out when I’m on the school run, which they know about, so I’m obviously not in.

“Then these appointments are never followed up and the house is now very unsafe, they certainly wouldn’t like to live like this.

“I was just told to ‘keep going with the buckets’ until they can come out and actually do the repair work.

“I’ve lived here for ten years and never had any problems until we had to move out because of the woodworm.

“I’ve asked if I can be rehomed temporarily again but all I get told is to join the housing list, which doesn’t solve my problem at all.”

South Tyneside Council’s Housing Services have stated that they have been unable to access the property to carry out repair works but do have more appointments scheduled to start further works.

A South Tyneside Council spokesperson commented: “The customer was temporarily moved to another property in October 2023 due to an issue with woodworm.

“Upon completion of the works in December 2023, the customer requested to remain in the temporary property until the new year and we supported the customer with this request.

“The customer moved back to their property in February 2024.

“Following reports of a leak in April and appointments being made we were unfortunately unable to gain access as the customer was not available when we attended.

“We were able to gain access in June and completed renewal of the bath, however follow-on works were declined by the customer when operatives visited their home.

“The customer raised concerns of a further leak in July, which was attended and rectified and following this repair a further inspection was carried out by the area surveyor on 29th August 2024.

“A number of further appointments are already scheduled to complete the works.”

The Shields Gazette understands that repair work is due to start on Emma’s home on Friday, November 22.