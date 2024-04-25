Family-friendly wrestling show returns to South Shields following success of last year's event
and live on Freeview channel 276
A family-friendly wrestling event that was well received by the public last year will return to South Shields over the bank holiday weekend.
Last summer Pro Wrestling Zenith brought its first family-friendly wrestling event to Temple Park entertaining the crowds showcasing matches from professional wrestlers.
Following the success of the event, the organiser was keen to bring the wrestling back to South Tyneside because of the atmosphere the crowd showed at last year’s event.
Over 200 wrestling fans came along last year to support the event and it is expected crowds will flock to the show once again this year.
Chris Lloyd of Pro Wrestling Zenith said: “People can expect to see unbelievable moves, hear deafening chops and feel thunderous slams rumble throughout Temple Park.
“They'll see muscles, incredible strength, the biggest brawlers, the wildest characters and, above all, the same larger than life athletes that can barely fit on a TV screen. Most importantly, they'll see entertainment and a fast-paced brand of wrestling that they won't see anywhere else in the area.
“We're getting more and more excited as we get closer to May 5th! For a number of the wrestlers featured this is their hometown show, and they plan to put everything on the line. Above all, we're looking forward to seeing the South Tyneside fans once again for a thrilling bank holiday afternoon.”
The wrestling event will take place on Sunday, 5 May at Temple Park, South Shields. Doors open at 1.15pm with the show taking place 2pm - 4pm.
Tickets can be purchased at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/zenithwrestling