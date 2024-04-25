Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A family-friendly wrestling event that was well received by the public last year will return to South Shields over the bank holiday weekend.

Last summer Pro Wrestling Zenith brought its first family-friendly wrestling event to Temple Park entertaining the crowds showcasing matches from professional wrestlers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the success of the event, the organiser was keen to bring the wrestling back to South Tyneside because of the atmosphere the crowd showed at last year’s event.

Over 200 wrestling fans came along last year to support the event and it is expected crowds will flock to the show once again this year.

Wrestlers taking part in the show

Chris Lloyd of Pro Wrestling Zenith said: “People can expect to see unbelievable moves, hear deafening chops and feel thunderous slams rumble throughout Temple Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They'll see muscles, incredible strength, the biggest brawlers, the wildest characters and, above all, the same larger than life athletes that can barely fit on a TV screen. Most importantly, they'll see entertainment and a fast-paced brand of wrestling that they won't see anywhere else in the area.

“We're getting more and more excited as we get closer to May 5th! For a number of the wrestlers featured this is their hometown show, and they plan to put everything on the line. Above all, we're looking forward to seeing the South Tyneside fans once again for a thrilling bank holiday afternoon.”

The wrestling event will take place on Sunday, 5 May at Temple Park, South Shields. Doors open at 1.15pm with the show taking place 2pm - 4pm.