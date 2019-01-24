Family of Carter Cookson ask well-wishers to wear blue as funeral details are announced for brave South Shields baby

Hundreds of people are expected to turn out to celebrate a brave baby's life.

The funeral of Carter Cookson will be held at St Michael's & Angels Church in Mowbray Road, Westoe, South Shields, at 11.45am on January 31.

People are asked to wear a splash of blue at Carter's funeral.

Just hours after little Carter was born on Boxing Day doctors discovered his heart wasn't working correctly and he was placed on a life support machine at Newcastle's Freeman Hospital.

Despite parents Chris and Sarah Cookson doing all they could to promote the importance of organ donation the tot tragically died on Saturday aged just 24 days.

The plight of the South Shields family, who also suffered the loss of their first son Charlie in October 2013 aged two, has touched people across the globe.

Sarah said: "We would like to invite those who have a special place in their hearts for our Carter to join us in celebrating his short life.

"I know there is a lot of people who would like to join us in saying goodbye to such a tiny little boy who made a huge impact."

"People can wear a splash of blue if they would like to."

The Cooksons have asked for all flowers to be sent to Tynedale Funeral services in South Shields and for any donations to be made to The Sick Children's Trust.

After the funeral everyone is welcome to attend The Hedworth Hall, Dean Road, South Shields.