Family of missing dog still desperately searching for their beloved pet

The family of a missing dog are desperately searching for their beloved pet, after she went missing on Monday evening.

Winnie, who is almost one years old, is a Lakeland Terrier, with sandy blonde hair. She was wearing a blue collar, with the number of her owner on.

Winnie went missing on Monday evening (September 4) at around tea time from Monkton Avenue in Simonside, South Shields.

Despite a search of the area and beyond, which has gone on for four days, Winnie is yet to be found.

Members of the public have reached out to the family of Winnie, to say they have potentially spotted her on Newcastle Road, with a man who was trying to get the dog, however no one has confirmed to the family to say that they have the dog.

There were also two potential sightings of Winnie in Bede Industrial Estate, one of which was at the Barbour Factory Outlet, and the other near South Shields’ Football Club’s 1st Cloud Arena.

A third person got in touch to say that had potentially spotted Winnie walking near a van in South Shields.

The family said: “We’re on a wild goose chase at the moment, and focusing on that side of South Shields.”

They continued: “We absolutely adore Winnie and just want her home.”

The family of Winnie worry that Winnie may have been stolen, and said: “Winnie is neutered therefore is no use for breeding purposes.”

The family also mentioned that the support from the community has been “hugely overwhelming”, as many have joined the search, using drones to search for Winnie, as well as thousands of people sharing the missing appeals on Facebook.

The family are offering a £1,000 reward to people who can return Winnie home safely.