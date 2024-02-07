Family of Tyneside joiner seek witnesses after he dies of asbestos-related disease

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The family of an 88-year-old former joiner from Chapel House, Newcastle, have appealed for former workmates to come forward after he died from an asbestos-related disease last year.

Walter Holland passed away in January 2023 and now his family hope his former workmates will come forward to describe the working conditions at C. A. Parsons and Company's Heaton Works plant, where he worked between 1964 and 1998.

An undated photo of C.A Parsons (Newcastle Libraries)

Mr Holland died from Mesothelioma, a cancer of the lining of the lungs which is linked to exposure of asbestos. Lawyers acting for his family believe he had been exposed to asbestos while at C. A. Parsons & Company Limited, where his roles included working as a slinger/slinger's mate and later as a crane driver.

C. A. Parsons and Company was once one of the largest employers on Tyneside and underwent several major changes over the years. It merged to become Reyrolle Parsons in 1968, joined Clarke Chapman to form Northern Engineering Industries in 1977, and eventually became part of Rolls-Royce in 1989 before being acquired by Siemens Energy in 1997.

Joseph Dowey, a specialist asbestos lawyer based at Thompsons Solicitors’ Newcastle office, who is representing Mr Holland’s family, said: “Given the historical significance and the scale of operations at C. A. Parsons, it is believed there may be many individuals who remember working with Mr Holland during his career at the company, and we would be particularly interested in hearing from those employed at C. A. Parsons’ Test House between 1965 and 1998.

“Their knowledge and recollections could provide crucial insights into the working conditions and possible asbestos exposure at the company during those years, which may have contributed to Mr Holland’s illness.

“We urge anyone with information, no matter how small it may seem, to come forward. This includes memories of the work environment, safety protocols, or any other details relevant to Mr Holland’s roles within the company.”