Famous North East music shop put up for sale

JG Windows, based in the Central Arcade in Newcastle city centre, is up for sale on the open market for the first time in its 115 year history.

The business, which as established in 1908, has only had two owners in the entire time that it has been operating.

The iconic music store sellings everything from keyboards, pianos, guitars and drums to brass, classical and folk instruments and more, along with sheet music and recorded music on vinyl, CD and DVD.

Stewart Hindmarsh, the current chairman, has led the business for the past two decades and as he prepares for retirement, he is now looking for a new custodian to take over the specialist ‘department store’ for music.

JG Windows is up for sale on the open market for the first time in its 115 year history. Photo: Other 3rd Party.

He said: “The whole of the North East knows and trusts Windows as a result of our belief in having brilliant staff, each experts in their own musical genre, and offering outstanding customer service face-to-face, online or over the phone.

“This ethos is at the core of our business and we look forward to finding a new owner to carry this forward.”

As well as the physical store, the current owners of JG Windows has also developed a strong website offering and Music Academy teaching business, which are both included in the sale.

The selling of JG Windows is being dealt with by Christie & Co, a specialist business property adviser.

Andrew Birnie, retail director at Christie & Co, has highlighted that opportunities such as this do not come along that often.

The store is up for sale after the current owner has decided it is time to retire. Photo: Other 3rd Party.

He commented: “Opportunities to take over an iconic business such as this are rare.

“With its links to numerous famous musicians and pop stars, some of whom still visit the shop, this unique business has long been a favourite for generations of music lovers and musicians.