Famous South Tyneside faces who deserve a statue in the borough, according to locals

We believe that it is the people that makes our borough so special and many famous faces have helped to put South Tyneside on the map.

Some of these famous faces will be honoured in the borough forever; however, Shields Gazette readers have been having their say on how they think should have a statue dedicated to them.

From a film director to multiple X Factor winners, we’ve put together a list of people who you think should be honoured with a statue.

Have a look through and let us know if there is anyone that you think we’ve missed out!

Who do you think deserves a statue in South Tyenside? All these famous faces deserve a statue in South Tyneside, according to locals.

Ray Spencer Theatre legend Ray Spencer has played a vital role in shaping South Tyneside's performing arts scene over the last 25 years. Known for his much-loved guises of Tommy the Trumpeter and Dame Bella, Ray has dedicated much of his life to South Shields' Customs House.

Chris and Rosie Ramsey The husband and wife, who are both from South Shields, have become the formidable double act in recent years following the rise in popularity of their Sh**ged. Married. Annoyed. podcast.