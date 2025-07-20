Famous Sunderland AFC fan becomes cover star of Fabulous magazine

Chris Hughes has made the cover of a national magazine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gloucestershire-born Sunderland AFC fan Chris Hughes has been revealed as this week’s cover star of Fabulous magazine.

A post from the publication on Instagram states that the TV personality has opened up about falling for American singer and dancer, JoJo Siwa on Celebrity Big Brother earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fabulous also teased a why Chris is “already dreaming about their wedding day”.

Chris Hughes is the cover star of Fabulous magazine. | Getty Images

A quote from the 32-year-old said: “Life has an unexpected way of bringing two people together, and this feels like that.

“We were meant to cross paths.

“We keep saying to each other it was serendipity. Life handed me a blessing in my lap.”

Fans praised Chris and JoJo’s relationship in the post’s comments, with one saying: “Finally the happiness you deserve Chris, two soul mates coming together and sharing life ahead.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another stated: “A true gentleman with a gentle heart and soul. Chris and Joelle [JoJo] are such a perfect couple!”

Chris was spotted in a tee proclaiming ‘Cake? Behave it’s a Biscuit’ while JoJo sported one of her trademark rhinestone tees, this time quoting an updated version of one of her iconic song lyrics: ‘I Don’t Really Care Bout’ What They Say Jaffa Cakes Are Biscuits’.