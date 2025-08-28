The Member of Parliament for South Shields has called for the preservation of the town’s old buildings.

Emma Lewell made the calls following what appears to be a new tenant at the former Barclay’s Bank building, on King Street, in South Shields.

Many expressed their concerns over how the sign looked against the backdrop of the historic building.

Ms Lewell was among those to express concerns, with a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, August 27, highlighting that she was in contact with South Tyneside Council regarding the sign.

The post said: “This looks awful. I have contacted the Council as planning permission should have been needed for this and it should not have been granted.”

She also called for the preservation of the town’s old buildings in the update to her constituents.

Ms Lewell added: “Sign is down

“Far too many of our old gorgeous buildings have been neglected or demolished.

“We must preserve those that remain.”

The Shields Gazette understands that South Tyneside Council is looking into the issue of planning permission regarding the sign.