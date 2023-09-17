Favourite holiday destinations from Newcastle Airport revealed as we look ahead to summer 2024

Suzy Wilks, Cabin Crew Base Manager Newcastle Airport , said: “Over the summer we’ll take away more than 83,000 customers from Newcastle Airport, with a strong demand for destinations including Spain, Greece and Turkey.

“With hundreds of flights on offer each week to 28 diverse destinations, customers have the choice and flexibility to choose the holiday that’s right for them.

“Traditionally the North East has always loved holidays to Spain, in particular Mallorca, and this summer was no different with 636 flights scheduled to Spain including 137 to Palma de Mallorca Airport.

“Mallorca has always been a favourite, as one of the biggest of Spain’s Balearic Islands it offers sweeping bays and sandy coves with the most amazing turquoise waters.

“Looking ahead to Summer 2024, we are very excited that we will have an additional aircraft based at Newcastle Airport and we will add an additional 120,000 extra seats for new routes to Cape Verde and Egypt. This is a direct result of the increased demand for holidays we have seen in the North East.

“Sal in Cape Verde and Sharm El Shiek in Egypt are our newest destinations from Newcastle Airport, and will first launch in November this year, providing the North East with even more choice when it comes to holiday.

“Newcastle is a really important gateway for TUI and we’ll continue to look at new routes to meet demand and ensure people in the region get the choice and range they’re after.

“There is no denying that COVID was tough for the entire travel industry, but demand is back and Brits want their much looked forward to, much deserved holidays as much, if not even more than ever before.”

1 . 636 to Spain Spain was the most popular destination with 636 flights taking off this summer. Mallorca was the top pick amongst holidaymakers, however flights also took off to Ibiza, Gran Canaria, Menorca, Palma and Tenerife (Photo by JAIME REINA/AFP via Getty Images) Photo Sales

2 . 345 to Greece Greece was the second most popular destination with 345 flights. Destinations included Corfu, Kefalonia, Crete, Skiathos, Kos, Rhodes and Zakynthos. (Photo by ARMEND NIMANI/AFP via Getty Images) Photo Sales

3 . 123 to Turkey Turkey came in third with flights to Dalaman and Antalya. (Photo by Burak Kara/Getty Images) Photo Sales