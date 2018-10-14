Faye Tozer to dance another day in Strictly Come Dancing competition

Faye Tozer’s Strictly journey goes on after she was chosen to remain in the prime time television competition.

Tonight, Katie Piper became the third celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing as she faced Charles Venn in the dreaded dance off,

The judges’ scores were combined with the results of the viewers’ votes to decide the lowest scoring two couples facing the dance off.

This week, that was Katie and professional partner Gorka Marquez, and Charles Venn and his partner Karen Clifton.

Both couples performed their routines again, Katie and Gorka performed their Jive to Why Do Fools Fall In Love by Frankie Lymon and the Teenagers and Charles and Karen performed their Salsa to Use It Up and Wear It Out by Odyssey, in a bid to impress the judges and remain in the competition.

Steps star Faye, who lives in Boldon, had performed the rumba with her professional dance partner, Giovanni Pernice.

Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice during this week's performance. Photo by Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire.

Their performance impressed the judges, but lost a few marks.

After the show, she tweeted: “Thank you SO much to everyone who voted for me & @pernicegiovann1 this week! It’s truly appreciated!

“I am loving @bbcstrictly so SO much!!#livingthedream #teamG&T”

Tonight, their official team Twitter page, @TeamGandT, posted that next week’s routine will see them dance on the theme of contemporary street theatre, adding “I can sense next week will be our week! OH MY GOODNESS! #scd.”

The Strictly celebrities and professional dancers in this year's competition.. Photo by Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire.

After both couples in the running to exit the show had danced a second time, the judges delivered their verdicts:

Judges Craig Revel Horwood, Bruno Tonioli and Darcey Bussell all chose to save Charles and Karen.

Head judge Shirley Ballas agreed with her fellow judges and said she would also have chosen to save Charles and Karen.

When asked by Tess about her time on the show, Katie said: “I have taken a lot from this experience and it has all been really positive, and I’ll never forget this journey.

“Charles was the better dancer out of us two and there are some brilliant dancers in this competition and sadly I don’t think I was one of them.

“But I have had a great experience you know and I feel really privileged to have been here and thanks for your advice and thank you, Gorka, for all the hours.

“One thing as well all the public not just the audience here but the general public have been so supportive online and have voted for me the other weeks so I feel thrilled to have been here for four weeks.

“So thank you to everyone.”

Gorka was asked if he had any words for Katie, he said: “Well first of all thank you, for being such a wonderful human because you know everyone knows how much you have been through and everything but to get the chance to know you and be working with you and get to know how strong you are, how always wanting to be better and improve.

“For me that’s my lesson and what I learnt from you.”

Tonight’s Results show also saw a special musical performance from Backstreet Boys who performed a medley of their hits.

The remaining 12 couples will take to the dancefloor next week when Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday at 6.45pm, with the results show on Sunday at 7.45pm on BBC One.