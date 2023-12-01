Fenwick and Greggs team up to bring 'Bistro Greggs' to the North East

Two North East powerhouses are joining forces to bring a brand new "fine dining" experience to Newcastle city centre.

Greggs and Fenwick are teaming up to bring "Bistro Greggs" to Newcastle city centre this Christmas period.

The two North East powerhouses will combine Greggs' famous flavours with a setting reminiscent of a French bistro, which will be open daily to members of the public.

The unique pop-up is set to offer a fine dining experience, with dishes served under silver cloches by waiters in Bistro Greggs aprons and traditional white shirts and ties.

Mark Reid, Fenwick's executive head chef, has given an insight into what members of the public can expect from Bistro Greggs.

Greggs and Fenwick have joined forces to create a "fine dining" experience in Newcastle city centre. Photo: Fenwick.

He said: "Greggs in itself is an everyday treat and the goal was to try and elevate that treat further, verging on the decadent and indulgent with a nod to Christmas.

"Our main inspiration for the menu was taking the recognisable, classic Greggs products and re-imaging them.

"Transforming Greggs caramel shortbread into an Eton Mess or replacing a Beef Wellington with the Greggs Steak Bake and accompanying it with truffled dauphinoise potatoes and green beans with almonds."

The Bistro Greggs menu will include breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner options made up of iconic Greggs products.

A highlight of this includes the "Greggs Benedict" which is made up of a Greggs Sausage, Bean and Cheese Melt, along with a smocked ham, poached Cacklebean eggs and a Hollandaise sauce.

A full English breakfast at Bistro Greggs which includes an iconic Greggs Sausage Roll. Photo: Fenwick.

A full English breakfast also celebrates Greggs' iconic Sausage Roll alongside bacon, mushrooms, tomatoes, baked beans and a choice of eggs - with vegetarian and vegan options available.

Amy Byers, restaurants operations manager, has revealed all the Greggs-inspired dishes have been paired with drinks such as wine and cocktails.

She added: "Great dishes deserve perfect drink pairings. We curated a classic wine list chosen to compliment the elevated dining experience.

"All wines are conveniently available to purchase from our wine room or online too.

A "Greggs Benedict" which combines a Sausage, Bean and Chesse Melt with smoked ham, poached Cacklebean eggs and Hollandaise sauce. Photo: Fenwick.

"We also collaborated with Mother Mercy to develop a 'Pink Jammie Fizz' cocktail - a sparkling cocktail inspired by Greggs iconic 'Pink Jammie' doughnut - raspberry, apple and fresh doughnut flavours all topped with Prosecco.

"We will also be serving Greggs' Festive Hot Drinks range featuring Mint Hot Chocolates to Salted Caramel Lattes."

Visitors to Bistro Greggs will see that the restaurant draws inspiration from the traditional bistros of Saint-Germain and will feature white-clothed tables, velvet banquette seating and marble countertops.

The iconic blue colour palette of Greggs, along with sage and Fenwick's signature green are accented with white and brass to give a nod to each brand's look and feel.

Bistro Greggs will be launching on Friday, December 1, and will run daily until New Year's Eve.

It will be open from 9am until 8pm Monday to Saturday, with last orders at 6.45pm, and from 10.30am until 5pm, with last orders at 3.45pm.

The restaurants will be located on the first floor of Fenwick's Newcastle city centre department store, with limited edition tote bags available to be purchased.