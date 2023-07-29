Final Bents Park concert to be headlined by boyband heroes

The final summer concert at the Bents Park in South Shields will take place this Sunday, July 23 as part of the This Is Festival South Tyneside Festival.

The annual summer tradition of open-air concerts in our seaside town has seen The Vamps, ABBA tribute band Bjorn Again and a whole load of talented musicians from the North East take to the stage this year.

Sadly, the performance of Australian pop star and actor Jason Donovan was cancelled due to safety concerns over bad weather.

The 55-year-old was due to perform on Sunday, July 16, but it has now been announced that he will perform at next year’s festival instead.

For the final concert, boyband heroes Brian McFadden and Keith Duffy will perform their duo act, Boyzlife.

The pair will be bringing the 90s and early 00s hits from their respective former bands (Westlife and Boyzone) to the South Shields audience, as well as performing their own music from their 2022 album Old School.

Also performing on the Bents Park stage on Sunday will be local artists, The Moobs and Sound Cartel.

General entry for free admission to the Bents Park will be at 12.45pm, with music starting at 1.30pm.